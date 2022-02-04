Left Menu

Cricket-England head coach Silverwood steps down after Ashes humiliation

Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2022 00:52 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 00:52 IST
England head coach Chris Silverwood has stepped down following the team's meek surrender in the Ashes series against Australia, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Thursday.

Silverwood had come under pressure after England lost the five-test Ashes series 4-0, with former skipper Mike Atherton calling for a complete overhaul of the England management.

