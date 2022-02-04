Cricket-Afghanistan to tour Bangladesh after Zimbabwe series postponed

Left Menu

Afghanistan will tour Bangladesh this month to play three one-day matches and two Twenty20 Internationals, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said. The Afghan team will now arrive in Dhaka on Feb. 12 and train in Sylhet before travelling to Chattogram, which will host the one-day series from Feb. 23, the BCB said in a statement on Thursday. Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium hosts the Twenty20 matches on Mar. 3 and 5.

Reuters | Dhaka | Updated: 04-02-2022 09:53 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 09:53 IST
Afghanistan will tour Bangladesh this month to play three one-day matches and two Twenty20 Internationals, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said. Afghanistan were scheduled to tour Zimbabwe this month but the limited-overs series was postponed as the host board could not arrange the required broadcasting services needed for the Decision Review System (DRS).

The series was originally scheduled in December but was postponed following the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant in Zimbabwe. The Afghan team will now arrive in Dhaka on Feb. 12 and train in Sylhet before travelling to Chattogram, which will host the one-day series from Feb. 23, the BCB said in a statement on Thursday.

Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium hosts the Twenty20 matches on Mar. 3 and 5.

