BBL: Adelaide Strikers part ways with veteran batter Jon Wells

Adelaide Strikers on Friday announced that they have parted ways with the veteran middle-order batter Jon Wells.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 04-02-2022 13:14 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 13:14 IST
Adelaide Strikers logo (Image: Adelaide Strikers twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Adelaide Strikers on Friday announced that they have parted ways with the veteran middle-order batter Jon Wells. Strikers have stated that a shift in list management strategy has forced the club to take such a decision.

"This is a difficult decision, however with the uncertain nature of overseas player recruitment in the current landscape, the depth of young talent and a need to consistently evolve as a team, the Strikers remain committed to doing everything possible to build a team contending for titles," a Strikers statement said as reported by ESPNcricinfo. Wells played 68 matches over five seasons with Strikers and was the club's leading scorer in BBL 11 making 501 runs at a strike-rate of 128.79 with four half-centuries including 62 not out from 47 balls in the Striker's Challenger loss to Sydney Sixers.

"Wellsy is a brilliant cricketer and I cannot speak highly enough of what he has brought to the Strikers in his time here," he said. "You know when he walks to the middle that he will give everything for the team, and more often than not he delivers exactly what is required," Strikers coach Jason Gillespie said. "We thank Wellsy for always being that calm head for us, and for being a leader both on and off the field. I know Wellsy will continue to succeed at any challenge thrown his way," he added.

Wells is at number four on the list of all-time leading runscorers in the BBL behind Chris Lynn, Aaron Finch and, Glenn Maxwell, having begun his career at Hobart Hurricanes. (ANI)

