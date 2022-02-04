Para shuttlers Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam begin training in Paris

Top Indian para shuttlers Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam have begun their preparation for the 2024 Olympic Games with a 10-day training stint in Paris.

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Bhagat and World No 4 Sukant Kadam are currently training at the ''CREPS file de France'' academy in Paris. The duo had trained in Spain for 15 days earlier.

The duo, who are coached by Michel Taalba, Clement Gillot, and Fabrice Bernabe, has been training with Mathieu Thomas, who represents France in the SL3 category.

''We wanted to get acclimatized to the conditions of courts and weather in Paris as the 2024 Paralympics is going to be held here and that is the final goal and I am working towards the same. We also wanted to understand the thought process and strategy these players use,'' World No 1 Bhagat said in a release.

Sukant hoped the training stint will help their Olympic preparations.

''With Paris 2024 little more than two years away, we hope that training with the French team will benefit us in our preparation for the big event. Besides we are looking to adapt to the new BWF rule of different grades and levels in the tournament,'' he said.

Bhagat and Sukant along with other Indian para shuttlers are gearing up for the Spanish International to be held at Cartagena from March 8-13.

''I am really happy that Pramod and Sukant were able to come to France to train with me and also that they can also discover Paris for the Paralympic Games in 2024,'' Thomas said.

''It's a great opportunity to have them because it's been a long time since I played internationally because of the Covid. I have the best player in the world and he is for me the best training partner I can have. they are real friends and I am happy to build a really strong relationship.'' The Indian duo recently was present at the French capital to watch Lionel Messi play for PSG.

