Left Menu

Rahul, Mayank, Saini sweat out in the nets ahead of 2nd ODI

India vice-captain KL Rahul, opener Mayank Agarwal, who has completed his quarantine after being added to the squad, sweated it out on Monday ahead of the second ODI against the West Indies.It was an optional training day for the team India members as it was just a day after a full-fledged game.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-02-2022 19:40 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 19:40 IST
Rahul, Mayank, Saini sweat out in the nets ahead of 2nd ODI
  • Country:
  • India

India vice-captain KL Rahul, opener Mayank Agarwal, who has completed his quarantine after being added to the squad, sweated it out on Monday ahead of the second ODI against the West Indies.

It was an optional training day for the team India members as it was just a day after a full-fledged game. Agarwal was added to the squad after multiple COVID-19 cases were reported in the Indian squad. The 29-year-old pacer Navdeep Saini was also part of the practice session.

''Look who are here! The trio joined the squad and sweated it out in the practice session today,'' the BCCI tweeted along with the pictures of the cricketers. On Sunday, the Rohit Sharma-led team had defeated West Indies by six-wickets in the lung-opener of the three-match ODI series.

There is a possibility that Agarwal would open the batting with skipper Rohit Sharma on Wednesday. In the opening game, Rohit had opened with Ishan Kishan, who exactly isn't a regular opener, but the Jharkhand dasher did a decent job, scoring 28 in a 84-run stand with his skipper.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022