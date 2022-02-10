Left Menu

Lukaku goal puts Chelsea through to Club World Cup final

Tuchel missed the game against Al Hilal because he is isolating after contracting the coronavirus, and is hoping to be able to travel out for the final.Lukakus goal was his first in six appearances and came after Al Hilal defender Yasser Al-Shahrani failed to clear a cross by Kai Havertz. The Belgium striker crashed home a finish from the edge of the six-yard box.

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 10-02-2022 09:56 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 09:49 IST
Lukaku goal puts Chelsea through to Club World Cup final
Romelu Lukaku Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Chelsea will get another chance to win the Club World Cup for the first time after beating Al Hilal 1-0 to set up a meeting with Palmeiras in the final.

Romelu Lukaku's close-range goal in the 32nd minute settled a match between the European and Asian champions on Wednesday.

A European team has won 13 of the last 14 finals in the intercontinental competition. The last to lose was Chelsea, beaten by Corinthians in 2012.

Another Brazilian team in Palmeiras, the South American champion, awaits on Saturday, and Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel should be in Abu Dhabi for that. The missed the game against Al Hilal because he is isolated after contracting the coronavirus, and is hoping to be able to travel out for the final.

Lukaku's goal was his first in six appearances and came after Al Hilal defender Yasser Al-Shahrani failed to clear a cross by Kai Havertz. The Belgium striker crashed home a finish from the edge of the six-yard box.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022