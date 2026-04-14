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AFC Champions League Expansion: New Era for Asian Club Football

The Asian Football Confederation has proposed expanding its main club competition, the AFC Champions League, from 24 to 32 teams starting in the 2026-27 season. The expansion would have teams split evenly between East and West regions, enhancing competitiveness and inclusion. A new playoff stage is also proposed for later implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 11:57 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 11:57 IST
AFC Champions League Expansion: New Era for Asian Club Football
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The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has unveiled plans to expand its flagship club competition, the AFC Champions League, from 24 to 32 teams starting in the 2026-27 season. The proposal aims to divide the teams equally between the East and West regions to promote greater competitiveness and inclusivity across Asian club football.

A significant change under consideration is the adjustment of the tournament's progression criteria after the league stage. This revision would allow clubs finishing first to sixth in both regions to secure direct slots in the round of 16, intensifying the stakes in the initial phases of the competition.

Additionally, a playoff format has been proposed for teams finishing seventh to tenth, providing a new pathway to the round of 16. However, the AFC plans to implement this knockout stage in future campaigns post-2026-27 due to scheduling constraints. These proposals await final approval from the AFC Executive Committee, with widespread expectations of acceptance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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