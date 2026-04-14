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Asian Surnames Rise Fastest Among U.S. Last Names

The U.S. Census Bureau revealed that Asian surnames are the fastest-growing in the U.S., while traditional names like Smith, Johnson, and Williams remain at the top. From 2010 to 2020, names like Zhang, Liu, and Wang surged, influenced by cultural and social dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Orlando | Updated: 14-04-2026 21:46 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 21:46 IST
Asian Surnames Rise Fastest Among U.S. Last Names
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Census Bureau has reported a significant rise in Asian surnames, marking them as the fastest-growing group among American last names. Despite these changes, family names such as Smith, Johnson, Williams, Brown, and Jones maintained their lead as the most common surnames in the country as of 2020.

Between 2010 and 2020, Asian last names like Zhang, Liu, and Wang saw substantial growth, illustrating cultural and demographic shifts in the United States. Rodriguez also moved ahead of Davis in the list, securing its place as the eighth most common surname.

The Census Bureau first began its decennial tally of last names in 1990, and while not much has shifted at the top ranks, the inclusion of data on first names in 2020 offers a broader view. The popularity of names is shaped by cultural exposure and social influence, as noted by University of Pennsylvania's professor Jonah Berger.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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