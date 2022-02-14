Soccer-LaLiga talking points

Feb 13 - Talking points from the weekend's action in LaLiga: BARCA'S DNA, OR LACK THEREOF

While results and morale under new coach Xavi Hernandez have notably improved, Barca's style of play is a far cry from that of when he was a midfielder in their all-conquering side of the late 2000's. Barca as a club pride themselves on their so-called footballing DNA and tiki-taka style. However, it appears to be a case of needs-must this season as they seek to finish in the top four and secure Champions League football next term.

Luuk De Jong's late header, securing them a point at neighbours Espanyol, was the 10th time they have scored from headers this season and while it might not be aesthetically pleasing, it is getting the job done. ATLETICO MADRID THE TEAM TO WATCH

Diego Simeone's side have earned a reputation in recent years for playing turgid football that is effective but uneasy on the eye -- however, nothing could be further from the truth this term. They have lost their trademark defensive solidity, meaning they are required to attack more in order to compensate and while it might be tough viewing for the Argentine coach and fans alike, it is brilliant for the neutral.

Their last-gasp 4-3 comeback victory at home to Getafe was their second in recent weeks after doing the same against Valencia and on both occasions centre-back Mario Hermoso has been the unlikely match winner for the Rojiblancos. BETIS LOOK THE REAL DEAL

With Atleti and Barca experiencing their own struggles, Real Betis are looking to take advantage and pip one of their more illustrious rivals to a Champions League spot. They currently sit third in LaLiga on 43 points, four ahead of Atletico and Barcelona after beating Levante 4-2 this weekend, and have one foot in the Copa del Rey final after a semi-final first leg victory earlier this week.

In Manuel Pellegrini they have a coach who is getting every last drop out of his players and has the know-how to guide them towards the top of the table. Should they claim a Champions League place, while all the focus will be on their rivals' failures, Betis and Pellegrini deserve immense credit for taking advantage of the situation.

