UEFA Champions League: PSG defender Sergio Ramos to miss Real Madrid clash

Paris Saint-Germain defender Sergio Ramos will not return from his injury in time to face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, the Ligue 1 club announced.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 14-02-2022 23:45 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 23:45 IST
PSG defender Sergio Ramos (Photo: Twitter/Sergio Ramos). Image Credit: ANI
Paris Saint-Germain defender Sergio Ramos will not return from his injury in time to face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, the Ligue 1 club announced. The Ligue 1 giants revealed that the former Los Blancos captain will not face Madrid in the first leg of a heavyweight last-16 encounter.

"Sergio Ramos will continue to train on his own following his calf injury. A further update will be provided in a week's time," PSG in a statement said. The 35-year-old defender departed Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2021 and headed to Parc des Princes as a free agent.

It remains to be seen how long will the centre-half take to come back from injury, with PSG due at the Bernabeu on March 9. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

