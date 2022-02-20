Left Menu

West Indies opt to bowl against India in third T20I

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the third and final T20 International here on Sunday. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal made way apart from Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant.The West Indies, too, made four changes to their line-up, bringing back Hayden Walsh, Fabian Allen, Dominic Drakes and Shai Hope.India have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

West Indies opt to bowl against India in third T20I
West Indies captain Kieron Pollard won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the third and final T20 International here on Sunday. Pacer Avesh Khan is making his T20I debut, one of the four changes in the India playing XI alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal made way apart from Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant.

The West Indies, too, made four changes to their line-up, bringing back Hayden Walsh, Fabian Allen, Dominic Drakes and Shai Hope.

India have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. Teams: India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (w), Rohit Sharma (c), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran (w), Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh.

