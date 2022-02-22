Left Menu

Ban vs Afg: Shakib Al Hasan included back in T20I squad

After missing the three-match home series against Pakistan, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been named back into the T20I series against Afghanistan.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 22-02-2022 09:00 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 09:00 IST
Ban vs Afg: Shakib Al Hasan included back in T20I squad
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

After missing the three-match home series against Pakistan, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been named back into the T20I series against Afghanistan. Bangladesh will face Afghanistan for three ODIs and two T20Is, starting from February 23 in Chattogram. Apart from Shakib, Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das have also been included in the T20I squad.

Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nurul Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Aminul Islam and Akbar Ali have been left out of the squad. "We need a bit of stability in our T20 side. Shamim and (Nurul Hasan) Sohan aren't out of the system. We will keep an eye on them. We have picked Munim Shahriar after following him for a year since he was included in the High-Performances squad," said Minhajul Abedin, the chief selector, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

The two-match T20I series between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will kick start in Dhaka on March 3. Bangladesh T20I squad: Mahmudullah (capt.), Litton Das, Munim Shahriar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Yasir Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shohidul Islam, Mohammad Naim. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022