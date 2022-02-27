We talk about staying in the present during team meetings: Shreyas Iyer

India batter Shreyas Iyer has said that how every member of the squad focuses on staying in the present and how it is a topic of discussion during the team meetings. Shreyas Iyer smashed a stylish fifty before Ravindra Jadeja slammed 45 in 18 balls to help India defeat Sri Lanka in the second T20I by seven wickets on Saturday.

"I feel when I do that, the body reflexes work well and I can time my movement well. That's why I backed away (on the ball that nearly bowled him), but he bowled it well, full and the swing took it away from the stumps. I was in shock when I saw the replays myself. It was important for me to time the ball - it was swinging and seaming. Ishan started well, but when he got out, Sanju got us going, and when he was dismissed, Jaddu bhai came out to close the match for us," Iyer told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation. "I wasn't really thinking (asked if Lahiru Kumara should have been given an extra over), was focussed on myself and at the present - that's what we always talk about in the team meetings. When I faced the first few balls, I realised it wasn't turning (on the spinner), so I knew I could use the feet, the ball was travelling well, so I could step out on the lofted shots," he added.

With this win, India also sealed the two-match T20I series (2-0) with a game to go. The third T20I between both sides will be played on Sunday. Chasing 184, India got off to a bad start as the side lost skipper Rohit Sharma in the first over. Dushmantha Chameera removed Rohit as the batter edged the ball onto the stumps. Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer stitched a 35-run stand but Lahiru Kumara removed the batter in the sixth over. Shreyas and Sanju Samson then carried the innings and accelerated at the right time to get close to the target.

Samson got out in the 13th over as Binura Fernando grabbed a one-handed catch to reduced India to 128/3. However, Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer (74) took India home with an easy win over Sri Lanka in the second T20I. Jadeja and Shreyas stitched an important 58-run stand in 25 balls. (ANI)

