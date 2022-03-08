Left Menu

Cricket-Pakistan bat on, draw looms in Rawalpindi

Left-arm spinner Nauman claimed a career-best 6-107 on a flat track where bowlers struggled for success. With a draw looming as the only possible result, Pakistan opted for some more batting on what Australia's Steve Smith termed a "pretty benign, dead wicket".

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 16:03 IST
Cricket-Pakistan bat on, draw looms in Rawalpindi

Pakistan bowled out Australia for 459 and cruised to 191 for no loss in their second innings as the opening test between the teams meandered towards a draw at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Abdullah Shafique, who missed his fifty in the first innings, was unbeaten on 99 at the tea break on the final day. Opening partner Imam-ul-Haq followed his career-best 157 in the first innings with an unbeaten 89.

The bespectacled left-hander's breezy knock included two sixes off Nathan Lyon. The hosts are 208 ahead with one session left in the first match of the three-test series that marks the beginning of Australia's first tour of Pakistan in 24 years.

After the tourists began the final day on 449-7, Pakistan took 11 deliveries to claim the last three Australian wickets. Nauman Ali dismissed Australia captain Pat Cummins for eight, and both Mitchell Starc and Lyon fell lbw as Australia finished 17 runs behind Pakistan's first innings total of 476-4 declared.

Each of their top four batsmen crossed the 50-mark but could not convert them into hundreds and the tourists lost their last six wickets for 52 runs. Left-arm spinner Nauman claimed a career-best 6-107 on a flat track where bowlers struggled for success.

With a draw looming as the only possible result, Pakistan opted for some more batting on what Australia's Steve Smith termed a "pretty benign, dead wicket". Australia captain Cummins also saw no point in straining his pace attack on the unresponsive track.

On Tuesday the pace trio of Cummins, Starc and Josh Hazlewood bowled a combined 16 overs, while Lyon alone sent down 20 overs. Cummins also got 19 overs out of part-time spinners Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head and Steve Smith.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug...

 Global
3
Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022