Soccer-Liverpool into quarters despite loss to 10-man Inter

Mohamed Salah hit the post for the second time in the game as Juergen Klopp's side looked to close out the tie. Liverpool reached the last eight of the Champions League for the fourth time in the last five seasons.

Reuters | Liverpool | Updated: 09-03-2022 03:34 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 03:34 IST
Liverpool moved into the quarter-finals of the Champions League with a 2-1 aggregate win over Inter Milan despite suffering a 1-0 loss to the 10-man Italian side at Anfield on Tuesday. After a cagey first half, a superb drive into the top corner from Lautaro Martinez in the 62nd minute put Inter ahead on the night.

But just as an Inter surprise looked possible, the visitors found themselves down a man after Alexis Sanchez was dismissed for a second yellow card after catching Liverpool midfielder Fabinho. Mohamed Salah hit the post for the second time in the game as Juergen Klopp's side looked to close out the tie.

Liverpool reached the last eight of the Champions League for the fourth time in the last five seasons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

