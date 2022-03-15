Left Menu

IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians begin preparation for upcoming season; Rohit Sharma, Bumrah latest to join squad

Mumbai Indians on Tuesday began their preparations for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-03-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 17:01 IST
IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians begin preparation for upcoming season; Rohit Sharma, Bumrah latest to join squad
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma (Image: IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Indians on Tuesday began their preparations for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign. Earlier, captain Rohit Sharma accompanied by speedster Jasprit Bumrah moved from the bubble to join the squad late last night, while Ishan Kishan flew from Bengaluru separately after securing a full-fitness certificate from BCCI's NCA.

The 12-day strength and conditioning pre-season camp, ahead of Mumbai Indians' first match, is being held at their in-house training facility at the Reliance Jio Stadium, Navi Mumbai. Mumbai Indians will also play a couple of inter-squad practice matches towards the second week of the camp. The first-day training session was preceded with player assessment analysis by the coaching staff led by the director of cricket Zaheer Khan and coach Mahela Jayawardene.

Over the next 11-weeks, Mumbai Indians coaching staff will look at upskilling the young domestic and international recruits through individual sessions, game situations, mental aspects and physical fitness. Joining Zaheer and Mahela in this task will be the likes of Shane Bond, Robin Singh, Kiran More, Rahul Sanghvi, Vinay Kumar, TA Sekar, Paul Chapman and data analyst CKM Dhananjai - who have a proven record of nurturing the likes of Suryakumar, Bumrah, Ishan, Pandya brothers and many more in the past. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same education, HC

New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same...

 India
2
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
3
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
4
Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022