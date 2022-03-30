Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Medvedev one win from reclaiming world number one spot at Miami Open

Daniil Medvedev is one win away from retaking the world number one spot after moving past American Jenson Brooksby 7-5 6-1 and into the Miami Open quarter-finals on Tuesday. The U.S. Open champion lost his serve in the first game but found momentum after fending off two more break points in the fifth, winning the final four games of the first set in which he fired down six aces.

Soccer-U.S. coach calls up young talent with World Cup, Olympic qualifiers on horizon

U.S. women's national team head coach Vlatko Andonovski selected a young squad for two friendlies against Uzbekistan next month, among their final games before World Cup and Olympic qualifying. While there were no first-time call-ups, 14 of the 23 players in the squad have 15 caps or fewer, according to U.S. Soccer, with midfielders Lindsey Horan and Sam Mewis among the most experienced with 25 and 24 international goals, respectively.

Former F1 boss Mosley shot himself after cancer diagnosis, inquest hears

Former motor racing boss and privacy campaigner Max Mosley died of a gunshot wound in the bedroom of his London home last May after being told his cancer was terminal, an inquest heard on Tuesday. His family had said at the time that the 81-year-old, youngest son of prominent 1930s British fascist Oswald Mosley, died after a long battle with cancer.

Chess-Karjakin mulling appeal against six-month ban for pro-Russia comments

Russian grandmaster Sergey Karjakin is considering appealing against his six-month ban from competition for supporting Russia's invasion of Ukraine, he told Russian news agency TASS on Tuesday. The 32-year-old, who challenged Magnus Carlsen for the world title in 2016, has defended his country's actions on social media in recent weeks, drawing intense criticism from the chess world.

Sailing-Barcelona wins race to host America's Cup in 2024

Barcelona was confirmed on Tuesday as the venue for the next America's Cup in 2024, seeing off Malaga, Jeddah and Auckland in a closely-fought competition to host the prized sailing event. Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron and Team New Zealand, who retained the America's Cup last year with victory over Italy's Luna Rossa in Auckland, said they had decided on Barcelona as the next host city as defenders of the 'Auld Mug'.

Gymnastics Canada supports call for investigation into complaints

Gymnastics Canada said on Tuesday it was saddened to learn that dozens of athletes feel the national governing body failed to address concerns of abuse and supports their request for an investigation to oversee the complaints. A group of more than 70 Canadian gymnasts who are and have been members of the Olympic and national team, said in an open letter on Monday that fear of retribution prevented them from speaking out about a "toxic culture and abusive practices" within the sport.

Soccer-Ukrainian club chief calls for removal of Russia from FIFA

The head of one of Ukraine's top soccer clubs has called for Russia's football federation to be removed from FIFA and UEFA membership. Serhiy Palkin, CEO of Shakhtar Donetsk, winners of four of the last five Ukrainian championships, told Reuters that Russia should be removed from sports organisations in the same manner as apartheid-era South Africa.

NHL salary cap gets $1M boost to $82.5M for 2022-23

The NHL salary cap will go up for the first time in three years, getting a $1 million boost to $82.5 million for the 2022-23 season. General managers were informed of the increase Tuesday at the league's GM meetings in Manalapan, Fla. The meetings are usually done annually but hadn't been held since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NFL-New post-season overtime rules give teams shot at possessing ball

National Football League (NFL) clubs adopted new post-season overtime rules on Tuesday, giving each team a chance to possess the ball, the league said. Overtime rules again came under fire in January after the Buffalo Bills' high-powered offense never got a chance to touch the ball in the extra period of their crushing playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Soccer-Nothing for granted as U.S. close out World Cup qualifying says coach

The United States men's national team are tantalizingly close to punching their ticket to the Qatar World Cup but will be taking nothing for granted when they face Costa Rica on the road on Wednesday in their final CONCACAF qualifier. It would take nothing short of a catastrophe to derail the Stars and Stripes, who would earn their spot at the 2022 World Cup with either a win, a draw or a loss by less than six goals.

