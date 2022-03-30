Australia says farewell to cricketing legend Warne
PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 30-03-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 14:59 IST
- Country:
- Australia
Crowds gathered at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday as Australians said its final goodbyes to Shane Warne.
The former leg-spinner, considered one of the greatest cricketers of all-time, died aged 52 earlier this month from a suspected heart attack while on holiday in Koh Samui, Thailand.
A private funeral has already been held, attended by dozens of celebrities including ex-England captain Michael Vaughan. A state memorial service was held on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Thailand
- Shane Warne
- Australians
- Koh Samui
- Michael Vaughan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indigo starts India-Thailand flights after 2 years
Oil importers India, Thailand to be hit hardest by Ukraine crisis among APAC nations : S&P
Soccer-Thailand to host group matches in Asian Champions League
Family, friends bid adieu to Shane Warne at private funeral in Melbourne
Will Thailand's lifting of pre-arrival COVID test attract more Indian tourists?