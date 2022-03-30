Australia says farewell to cricketing legend Warne

Crowds gathered at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday as Australians said its final goodbyes to Shane Warne.

The former leg-spinner, considered one of the greatest cricketers of all-time, died aged 52 earlier this month from a suspected heart attack while on holiday in Koh Samui, Thailand.

A private funeral has already been held, attended by dozens of celebrities including ex-England captain Michael Vaughan. A state memorial service was held on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)