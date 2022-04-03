Left Menu

South Africa builds 174-run lead over Bangladesh in 1st test

PTI | Durban | Updated: 03-04-2022 17:34 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 17:32 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa built a 174-run lead over Bangladesh in the first test with plenty of wickets in hand as it reached 105-1 in its second innings on Sunday.

South Africa captain Dean Elgar made his second half-century of the game and was 62 not out at lunch on the fourth day at Kingsmead.

Keegan Petersen was with him on 21 not out.

Bangladesh's bowlers had just one breakthrough in the session after South Africa continued on 6-0. Ebadot Hossain had Sarel Erwee lbw for 8 after Bangladesh successfully reviewed.

Elgar drove South Africa on having survived two dropped catches, hitting seven fours and sharing an unbroken partnership of 57 with Petersen.

South Africa made 367 in its first innings after having been put in to bat by Bangladesh in the series opener. Bangladesh replied with 298 all out.

