Left Menu

Baseball-MLB Opening Day rosters feature 275 international players

A total 275 international players from a record-tying 21 countries and territories appeared on Opening Day rosters, Major League Baseball (MLB) said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2022 00:15 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 00:09 IST
Baseball-MLB Opening Day rosters feature 275 international players
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

A total 275 international players from a record-tying 21 countries and territories appeared on Opening Day rosters, Major League Baseball (MLB) said on Friday. The total number of international players represents 28.2% of a total pool of 975 players and trails only the 291 recorded in 2020, MLB said in a news release.

As has been the case each year since MLB began releasing the data in 1995, the Dominican Republic led the way among countries and territories outside the United States with 99 players. Venezuela (67), Cuba (23) Puerto Rico (16) and Mexico (13) rounded out the top five.

For the second consecutive season, the Houston Astros have the most internationally-born players with 16, followed by the Washington Nationals (15), Minnesota Twins (13), San Diego Padres (13) and Miami Marlins (12).

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

 United States
4
Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline, HC

Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline,...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022