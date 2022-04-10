Motor racing-Evans completes Rome Formula E double for Jaguar

New Zealander Mitch Evans sent a championship warning to his Formula E rivals on Sunday with his second victory for Jaguar in two days of electric racing in Rome. Evans, who won on Saturday from ninth place on the starting grid, was even more impressive on Sunday as he celebrated his third career win on the streets of the Italian capital's EUR district.

"The race was a carbon copy from yesterday, the car was working perfectly," he said after moving up to fourth overall in the standings. "We are back as a team, I am back towards the top, so it is good times."

Frenchman Jean-Eric Vergne, the two times Formula E champion who leads the standings with 60 points after finishing runner-up in Sunday's fifth round of the season, said Evans' performance was a wake-up call to the rest. "The Jaguar and Mitch were way too fast this weekend, I hope that is only going to be a one-off from their side, otherwise it might be difficult to beat them, said the DS Techeetah driver, who started on pole position.

"I am fairly happy with second, it was the best I could do, but I am going to urge my team to do better if we want to fight for wins because every time there is someone stronger than us. It is not good enough." Envision Racing's Robin Frijns was third on Sunday and the Dutch driver is second overall, two points behind Vergne, with Monaco the next race on April 30.

Mercedes continued to lead the team standings, nine points clear of Porsche, with Jaguar moving up to fifth behind DS Techeetah and Venturi.

