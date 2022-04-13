Left Menu

Cricket-Dube helps Chennai snap winless run in IPL

"Robin and Shivam batted brilliantly and the bowlers did their job." Jadeja said he had also sought advice from senior players and was working to become a better captain.

Cricket-Dube helps Chennai snap winless run in IPL
Holders Chennai Super Kings finally ended their losing streak in the Indian Premier League (IPL) by beating Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday, with Shivam Dube's sparkling ball striking earning comparisons with former India stalwart Yuvraj Singh. Chennai's title defence looked in tatters after four successive defeats under new captain Ravindra Jadeja but Dube's 95 not out off 46 balls fired them to 216-4 against Bangalore.

The left-hander combined with Robin Uthappa (88) to plunder 165 runs off 74 balls for the third wicket to set up their 23-run victory. Dube's clean ball striking, which he illustrated with eight sixes, earned him the Man-of-the-Match award as well as comparisons with Yuvraj.

"We were looking for our first win and it's really an honour for me to be able to contribute to this win," the 28-year-old said after their win at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium. "He is a role model for most left-handers," Dube said of Yuvraj.

"Many people told me that I play like him. I have tremendous respect for him and I'm glad that I play like him." He also thanked senior team mate Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his help in improving his batting.

"I spoke to several senior players. He told me to maintain my focus and let my skill work." Jadeja, who was out for a duck, heaved a sigh of relief after the win.

"The batting unit did a good job," the all-rounder said. "Robin and Shivam batted brilliantly and the bowlers did their job."

Jadeja said he had also sought advice from senior players and was working to become a better captain. "I am still learning and each game I'll try to get better," he added.

"We have plenty of experience in the dressing room. It comes into play. We don't panic early and try to keep calm and back ourselves."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

