Villarreal dump Bayern Munich out of UEFA Champions League

Villarreal's remarkable UEFA Champions League campaign continues as a resilient back-to-the-wall display set the foundation for a dramatic smash and grab at Bayern Munich, substitute Samu Chukwueze coming off the bench to complete an electric counterattack with only two minutes remaining. Extra time beckoned following Robert Lewandowski's second-half goal, but after soaking up so much pressure the Spanish side struck late to set up a semi-final against Liverpool or Benfica.

The onus was on Bayern following last week's 1-0 defeat in Spain, and the home side took up the responsibility from the off, setting up camp in the Villarreal half. Yet for all their intent the Bundesliga champions reached the interval with little in the way of meaningful chances to show for it. Much of the credit went to the visitors' yellow wall, but one lapse seven minutes into the second period and all the good work was undone as Kingsley Coman capitalised on a loose pass out of defence. The ball was recycled through Thomas Muller and then Lewandowski, who coolly applied the clinical finish.

Villarreal were rocking for a while, but 36-year-old Raul Albiol helped them back onto their feet before Chukwueze unleashed the sucker punch. It was a move that began right on the edge of their own box, Dani Parejo and Giovani Lo Celso leading the charge before Chukwueze swept in Gerard Moreno's cross. (ANI)

