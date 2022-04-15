Left Menu

Soccer-Premier League strugglers Burnley sack long-serving manager Dyche

Burnley have sacked manager Sean Dyche, the Premier League club said on Friday, ahead of a tight end-of-season run-in as they look to avoid relegation. Burnley have struggled this season and sit in 18th place in the standings, four points from safety.

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2022 15:30 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 15:26 IST
Soccer-Premier League strugglers Burnley sack long-serving manager Dyche
Sean Dyche Image Credit: Wikipedia

Burnley has sacked manager Sean Dyche, the Premier League club said on Friday, ahead of a tight end-of-season run-in as they look to avoid relegation.

Burnley has struggled this season and sits in 18th place in the standings, four points from safety. But the decision was unexpected, given Dyche's track record of maintaining the Lancashire club's status in the top division on a relatively modest budget. He was the longest-serving English top-flight manager having been in charge for nine-and-a-half years.

"We would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Sean and his staff for their achievements at the club over the last decade," chairman Alan Pace said in a statement. "During his time at Turf Moor, Sean has been a credit both on and off the pitch, respected by players, staff, supporters, and the wider football community.

"However, results this season have been disappointing and, while this was an incredibly difficult decision, with eight crucial games of the campaign remaining, we feel a change is needed to give the squad the best possible chance of retaining its Premier League status." During Dyche's tenure at the club, Burnley was promoted twice from the Championship, achieved two top-half Premier League finishes, and qualified for Europe for the first time in 51 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India
2
Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Celsius

Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Cels...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid; Church of the Holy Sepulchre's ancient altar rediscovered, researchers say

Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatem...

 Global
4
Imran Khan's ex-wife suggests he can join 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Imran Khan's ex-wife suggests he can join 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022