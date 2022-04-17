Left Menu

Soccer-Guedes hattrick gives Corinthians second consecutive win

It is the first time a Corinthians player has scored three goals in the one game since July 2018 and it means they now have six points from two games following their opening victory over Botafogo last weekend. Avai have three points from their first two matches.

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2022 05:43 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 05:43 IST
Soccer-Guedes hattrick gives Corinthians second consecutive win

Roger Guedes scored a hattrick as Corinthians beat Avai 3-0 to maintain their winning start to Brazil’s Serie A. The opener came in nine minutes after good work from Du Queiroz. His dribble took him into the Avai box and when he was tackled an unmarked Guedes swept home the loose ball from eight meters out.

His second came 17 minutes later after he cut in from the left and his third, 10 minutes into the second half, was a piece of opportunistic finishing when the ball fell to him close to goal. It is the first time a Corinthians player has scored three goals in the one game since July 2018 and it means they now have six points from two games following their opening victory over Botafogo last weekend.

Avai have three points from their first two matches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest crewed space mission; Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid

Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest...

 Global
3
Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghanistan
4
Pink Moon to light up night sky this Saturday: All you need to know

Pink Moon to light up night sky this Saturday: All you need to know

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022