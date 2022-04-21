Left Menu

NHL-League plans four regular-season games in Europe later this year

The marquee North American ice hockey league has a large cohort of international talent, with more than 30% of its players this season born outside the continent, according to the NHL Players' Association. This will be the ninth season that the NHL has sent teams to Europe for regular-season games.

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 21:21 IST
NHL-League plans four regular-season games in Europe later this year

The National Hockey League (NHL) is planning to hold a series of regular-season games and two exhibition games in Europe this year marking their first international appearances since 2019. The San Jose Sharks and the Nashville Predators will open their season on Oct. 7 and 8 in Prague, while the Columbus Blue Jackets will take on the Colorado Avalanche on Nov. 4 and 5 in Tampere, Finland.

Additionally, the Predators will face SC Bern in Switzerland on Oct. 3 and the Sharks will play Eisbaren Berlin in Germany the next day after finishing their respective pre-season training camps in Europe. The marquee North American ice hockey league has a large cohort of international talent, with more than 30% of its players this season born outside the continent, according to the NHL Players' Association.

This will be the ninth season that the NHL has sent teams to Europe for regular-season games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
MoD signs MoU with AYUSH Ministry to start Ayurveda Centres at Cantonment & AFMS hospitals

MoD signs MoU with AYUSH Ministry to start Ayurveda Centres at Cantonment & ...

 India
3
Direct selling cos committed towards ethical business norms, says IDSA

Direct selling cos committed towards ethical business norms, says IDSA

 India
4
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022