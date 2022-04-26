Sports News Roundup: Novak Djokovic gets a shot at Wimbledon title defense; Motor racing-F1 teams strip off the paint to go faster and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

No mandate: Novak Djokovic gets a shot at Wimbledon title defense

Unvaccinated players are not barred from participating in Wimbledon, clearing the path for Novak Djokovic to defend his men's singles title in June. The CEO of All England Lawn Tennis Club, Sally Bolton, said Tuesday the tournament would not mandate vaccination against COVID-19, adding participants are not required to quarantine on arrival ahead of the tournament.

Tennis-Only viable option: Wimbledon defends ban on Russian, Belarusian players

Banning Russian and Belarusian players from this year's Wimbledon championships was the only viable option under the guidance provided by the British government, the organisers of the grass court Grand Slam said on Tuesday. The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) took the decision in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the stand was swiftly condemned by the men's and women's tours.

Putin says Valieva's skating 'perfection' could not be achieved with doping

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that teenage figure skater Kamila Valieva's performances could not have been achieved with the help of any banned substances. Valieva, who turned 16 on Tuesday, failed a doping test at the Russian national championships last December but the result was only revealed on Feb. 8, a day after she had already helped the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) win the team event at the Beijing Games.

Motor racing-F1 teams strip off the paint to go faster

Formula One teams seeking to go faster have been stripping paint from the cars they revealed with pride before the season started. McLaren, Aston Martin and Williams were among those at last weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola with notable expanses of raw, black carbon fibre replacing previously liveried areas.

Golf-The Open set for record attendance at St Andrews

The British Open will draw a record attendance of 290,000 people at St Andrews in Scotland this year, organisers said on Tuesday. The attendance will break the previous record set in 2000 when Tiger Woods won the tournament in front of 239,000 spectators.

Russia's Putin calls world swimming body's ban on medallist Rylov "absurd"

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the world swimming federation's nine-month suspension of Russian Olympic champion Evgeny Rylov for attending a rally was "absurd", adding that Russian and Belarusian athletes had faced discrimination based on their nationality. Swimming's governing body FINA last week suspended Rylov for nine months for attending a rally in support of Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, a move that drew an angry reaction from the Kremlin and Russian sports officials.

Soccer-UEFA to work with Europol to fight corruption

European soccer's governing body UEFA and law enforcement agency Europol have joined forces to find new ways to combat corruption and match-fixing in the game, they announced on Tuesday. A number of representatives across law enforcement, judicial authorities and national soccer associations from 49 countries took part in a joint conference in The Hague on Tuesday as they discussed plans to protect the integrity of the sport.

Tennis-Federer to play Swiss Indoors in October

Roger Federer has signed up to play at his home tournament in Basel in October, tournament organisers said on Tuesday as doubts continue on when the 20-time major winner will return to competition from his knee problem. The former world number one, who will be 41 in August, has not played since July last year, when he was knocked out of Wimbledon in the quarter-finals against Hubert Hurkacz.

Ice Hockey-Russia loses 2023 world championship - IIHF

Next year's ice hockey world championship will be moved away from St Petersburg in Russia, governing body IIHF said on Tuesday, due to concerns about the wellbeing of players and officials after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The tournament was scheduled to take place in St Petersburg from May 5-21. The federation said it will name an alternate host during the 2022 world championship, which will take place in Finland.

Tennis-Nadal to make injury return at Madrid Open

Australian Open champion Rafa Nadal will make his return from a month-long absence due to injury at this week's ATP Masters 1000 Madrid Open that begins later this week, the Spaniard announced on Tuesday. The 35-year-old, who last played in the final of Indian Wells against Taylor Fritz on March 20, suffered a stress fracture in his rib during the tournament, forcing him to miss claycourt events in Monte Carlo and Barcelona.

