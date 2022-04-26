Left Menu

French runner doping suspension extended to 4 years

The case had been referred to the Conseil dEtat after the countrys antidoping agency appealed an initial decision by its sanctions commission to give a two-year suspension to Claude-Boxberger.The athlete tested positive for the banned blood-booster EPO before the 2019 track and field world championships.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 26-04-2022 23:17 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 23:17 IST
French runner doping suspension extended to 4 years
  • Country:
  • France

The doping suspension of French middle-distance runner Ophélie Claude-Boxberger has been extended to four years, France's highest administrative court said Tuesday. The case had been referred to the Conseil d'Etat after the country's antidoping agency appealed an initial decision by its sanctions commission to give a two-year suspension to Claude-Boxberger.

The athlete tested positive for the banned blood-booster EPO before the 2019 track and field world championships. Claude-Boxberger, who was eliminated in the 3,000-meter steeplechase heats in Doha a few days after her out-of-competition test, has consistently denied wrongdoing.

She was suspended for two years in March 2021. The French antidoping agency believed the punishment was too lenient and had requested an eight-year ban.

“The Conseil d'Etat now considers that neither the two-year period determined by the Sanctions Committee, nor the eight-year period requested by the Agency's presidency, are justified under the Sports Code. It therefore increased the sanction imposed on the athlete to four years,'' the court said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Earth in 2029

NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Eart...

 Global
2
Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

 Global
3
Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

 Global
4
NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022