Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2022 07:45 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 07:45 IST
Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the 35th round of the Premier League from April 30 to May 2 (all times in GMT): Saturday, April 30

Newcastle United v Liverpool (1130) * Liverpool have won 12 of their last 13 Premier League games, keeping a clean sheet in 10 of them.

* Newcastle have won their last six league games at St James' Park. * Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah leads the goalscoring charts with 22 league goals, five ahead of Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min.

Watford vs Burnley (1400) * Burnley and Watford played out a goalless draw in the reverse fixture at Turf Moor earlier this season.

* Watford have lost their last 10 matches at home in the league. * Burnley have won only once in 16 away matches this season.

Southampton v Crystal Palace (1400) * Crystal Palace have scored one goal in the last four games in all competitions.

* Southampton have only won one of their last eight games in the Premier League. * The two teams drew 2-2 at Selhurst Park in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Aston Villa v Norwich City (1400) * Bottom side Norwich have won only one of their last 11 league games.

* Aston Villa have not won in their last five league matches. (L4 D1) * Norwich lost 2-0 to Villa at home earlier this season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton & Hove Albion(1400) * Wolves have not been held to a draw so far in 2022.

* Four of the last six games between the teams have ended in a draw. * Wolves beat Brighton 1-0 at the Amex Stadium in the reverse fixture.

Leeds United v Manchester City (1630) * City beat Leeds 7-0 earlier this season.

* Leeds are undefeated in their last five league games (W3 D2). * Leeds are aiming to go six Premier League matches unbeaten for the first time since April 2021. They beat City in that run.

Sunday, May 1 Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City (1300)

* Spurs have only drawn once at home this season, a 2-2 draw against Liverpool in December. * The teams have met 31 times in the Premier League, with Tottenham winning 14 and Leicester 12.

* Leicester have won one of their last 11 away league matches. Everton v Chelsea (1300)

* The teams drew 1-1 earlier this season. * Everton have won only one of their last five league games (L3 D1).

* The teams have played each other 59 times in the Premier League, with Everton winning 12 times and Chelsea 27 times. West Ham United v Arsenal (1530)

* West Ham have not lost in their last six home games in the Premier League (W4 D2). * West Ham have lost more Premier League matches against Arsenal (33) than against any other side in the competition.

* Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette has been involved in six goals in his last seven league appearances against West Ham. Monday, May 2

Manchester United v Brentford (1900) * Brentford have won five of their last seven games in the Premier League.

* United won 3-1 when the teams last met. * Brentford's Christian Eriksen has scored once and provided two assists since joining them after a long period of recovery following a heart attack.

(Compiled by Tommy Lund in Gdansk Editing by Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

