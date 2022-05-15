Sports News Roundup: Djokovic wins Italian Open to claim first title in over six months; Australian Hindley pips Carapaz to win Giro stage nine and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Nats bring Astros' 11-game winning streak to emphatic end

Yadiel Hernandez drove in four runs and drilled one of two Washington home runs as the Nationals ended the visiting Houston Astros' 11-game winning streak by winning 13-6 on Saturday night. Maikel Franco homered and knocked in three runs and Nelson Cruz provided three RBIs and three hits as the Nationals won for just the second time in their last six games.

Tennis-Djokovic wins Italian Open to claim first title in over six months

World number one Novak Djokovic claimed his first title in over six months after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-0 7-6(5) to win the Italian Open on Sunday. Djokovic did not drop a set en route to the final in Rome, having picked up his 1,000th tour-level victory by beating Casper Ruud in the semi-final to book a clash with Tsitsipas - a repeat of last year's French Open final, which the Serb won.

Cricket-Former Australia all-rounder Symonds killed in car crash

Former Australia all-rounder and two-time World Cup winner Andrew Symonds has died following a car accident in Queensland, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Sunday. Symonds was aged 46. He had played 238 matches, including 26 tests, for Australia between 1998-2009.

Cycling-Australian Hindley pips Carapaz to win Giro stage nine

Australian Jai Hindley of Bora–Hansgrohe came through a packed group of riders to win stage nine of the Giro d'Italia, a gruelling 187-kilometre ride from Isernia to Blockhaus on Sunday, ahead of 2019 champion Richard Carapaz. Having negotiated a series of challenging climbs, Eritrean Natnael Tesfatsion and home favourite Diego Rosa pulled clear of the peloton with 50 kilometres to go, but a spectacular fall by Tesfatsion descending Passo Lanciano ended his race.

Soccer-Chelsea win Women's FA Cup with Kerr strike in extra time

Chelsea retained the Women's FA Cup on Sunday with a 3-2 extra-time win over Manchester City, completing the double this season after winning the Super League title last week. City had twice equalised, first through Lauren Hemp after Sam Kerr's opener and, near the end, Hayley Raso cancelled out Erin Cuthbert's screamer. However, Kerr struck early in the first period of extra time to give Chelsea their fourth FA Cup.

Soccer-Premier League title race goes to wire as Man City held

The Premier League title race looks set to go down to the final day after Manchester City dropped two points with a 2-2 draw at West Ham United on Sunday. Riyad Mahrez failed to a convert a late penalty that would have won the game for Pep Guardiola's side, who were 2-0 down at halftime at the London Stadium.

Badminton-India stun Indonesia to win maiden Thomas Cup title

India's men's badminton team pulled off a major upset by crushing 14-times champions Indonesia 3-0 in the final on Sunday to win their maiden Thomas Cup title. Lakshya Sen set the tone for the first-time finalists when he stunned Olympic bronze medallist Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in the first singles at the Impact Arena.

Tennis-Swiatek retains Italian Open title with 28th straight win

World number one Iga Swiatek retained her Italian Open title after overwhelming Ons Jabeur 6-2 6-2 in Rome on Sunday, clinching her fifth consecutive WTA crown and winning her 28th match in a row. Having swept the titles in Doha, Indian Wells and Miami, Swiatek has now won every WTA 1000 tournament she has contested this season and will be the favourite to add to her 2020 French Open success when the Grand Slam tournament begins next week.

NHL roundup: Oilers blank Kings in G7 to advance

Connor McDavid scored once and added an assist while goaltender Mike Smith recorded the shutout as the host Edmonton Oilers claimed a 2-0 Game 7 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. Smith made 29 saves to earn his second shutout of the series and sixth playoff goose egg in his career. Cody Ceci scored the series-winning goal.

Soccer-Leicester maul Watford in Hodgson's final home game

Jamie Vardy and Harvey Barnes scored two goals each as Leicester City thrashed relegated Watford 5-1 at Vicarage Road in the Premier League on Sunday, leaving the hosts without a home Premier League win this year. Watford ended their run of 11 straight home defeats when they held Everton to a goalless draw on Wednesday but they were unable to go a step further as Leicester boosted their chances of a top-10 finish in style.

