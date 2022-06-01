Left Menu

French Open: Alcaraz confident of winning Glam Slam in future, says match against Zverev was tough

Spanish teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz feels he can win grand slam title despite being knocked out of the French Open 2022 at the quarter-final stage on Tuesday.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 01-06-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 22:05 IST
French Open: Alcaraz confident of winning Glam Slam in future, says match against Zverev was tough
Carlos Alcaraz (Photo: Roland Garros/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Spanish teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz feels he can win grand slam title despite being knocked out of the French Open 2022 at the quarter-final stage on Tuesday. The 19-year-old Spaniard suffered a defeat against World No.3 Alexander Zverev 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(7) in the quarter-finals on Tuesday. Carlos Alcaraz, seen as the 'next big thing' in men's tennis, has already made headlines in his brief career so far.

"I have to improve for the next Grand Slam or next matches. But I would say I'm not far away from reaching a semi-final or being able to win a Grand Slam... I would say I have the level, I have the confidence to win a Grand Slam or reach the semi-finals next time," Alcaraz said in his post-match press conference. He also admitted he had learnt some lessons from the French Open 2022 quarter-finals but was still going out with his head held high.

"I have to take the lessons [from] today. It was a tough match and a close match. I could say I didn't start well, and at this level, quarter-final of a Grand Slam, you are playing against the best players in the world, so you have to start the match better than I did today," the Spaniard said after the three-hour and 18-minute match. Zverev took down his Spanish counterpart 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(7).

It took the German 3 hours and 18 minutes to send Alcaraz out of the tournament. With this, Zverev also avenged the loss to Alcaraz in the final of the Mutua Madrid Open in early May. He had cruised into the quarter-finals of the French Open 2022 after defeating Bernabe Zapata Miralles on Sunday. Zverev will play the 13-time champion Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022