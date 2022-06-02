Cricket-Shakib returns as Bangladesh's test captain
Shakib, who is Bangladesh's highest wicket-taker in the longest format and the third-highest run-scorer, previously captained the team in 14 tests. The 35-year-old's appointment comes after out-of-form Mominul stepped down as the skipper in the wake of their home series loss against Sri Lanka.
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will return as the team's test captain, replacing Mominul Haque, the country's cricket board (BCB) announced on Thursday. Shakib, who is Bangladesh's highest wicket-taker in the longest format and the third-highest run-scorer, previously captained the team in 14 tests.
The 35-year-old's appointment comes after out-of-form Mominul stepped down as the skipper in the wake of their home series loss against Sri Lanka. The BCB said Shakib will lead the team in their two-test series in the West Indies this month, with wicket-keeper batsman Litton Das named his deputy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bangladesh
- Mominul Haque
- Sri Lanka
- Mominul
- West Indies
- Litton Das
- Shakib Al Hasan
- Shakib
- series
ALSO READ
Cricket-England's Anderson says he considered retiring after West Indies snub
Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim to miss West Indies tour
Surrey signs former West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard for T20 blast
Angelo Mathews, Litton Das move up in ICC Men's Test Player Rankings
Pakistan cuts Usman Qadir for ODI series against West Indies