Left Menu

Tennis-World number one Swiatek beats Gauff to win French Open title

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 19:57 IST
Tennis-World number one Swiatek beats Gauff to win French Open title
Swiatek, seen as overwhelming favourite for victory before the start of the claycourt major, broke Gauff's service five times over the two sets and sealed the contest on her first matchpoint in an hour and eight minutes. Image Credit: Flickr

World number one Iga Swiatek of Poland crushed American Coco Gauff 6-1 6-3 in the final to win the French Open women's singles title on Saturday.

It was the second Grand Slam title for the 21-year-old Swiatek, who also triumphed at Roland Garros in 2020. The victory on Court Philippe Chatrier against the 18-year-old Gauff, who was playing her first Grand Slam final, extended Swiatek's winning run to 35 matches.

Swiatek, seen as overwhelming favourite for victory before the start of the claycourt major, broke Gauff's service five times over the two sets and sealed the contest on her first matchpoint in an hour and eight minutes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; vaccines only modestly reduce long COVID risk; Beast built for head-butting reveals early giraffe neck evolution and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; v...

 Global
2
Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

 Russian Federation
3
Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox research, experts urge; France says the number of confirmed monkeypox cases has risen to 33 and more

Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox ...

 Global
4
NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first time

NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first t...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022