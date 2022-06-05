Cristiano Ronaldo wins Manchester United's Player of Year for record-equalling time

Cristiano Ronaldo has been crowned Manchester United's Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year in his first season back at the Premier League club. In his first spell at United, Ronaldo won the coveted award in three campaigns - 2003/04, 2006/07 and 2007/08. After an impressive return to Old Trafford, fans have voted for the Portuguese icon to receive the trophy for a record-equalling fourth time.

David De Gea is the only other Red to have claimed a quartet of Sir Matt Busby statuettes. United's no.7 has enjoyed a clinical campaign, registering 24 goals in all competitions and defying anyone who doubted whether the 37-year-old could still perform in the cut and thrust of English football after his long stints in Spain and Italy.

The majority of Ronaldo's strikes - 18 - came in the Premier League, a tally that positioned him third behind only Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min who shared the Golden Boot prize. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner is no stranger to individual honours and has produced a number of match-winning displays for the Reds across the season, including his hat-tricks against Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City, and his second debut against Newcastle United when he netted twice in front of the ecstatic Old Trafford crowd.

In addition to his domestic goalscoring exploits, the Portuguese striker bagged six Champions League goals, demonstrating once again his ability to deliver at the highest level of club football. De Gea - United's Players' Player of the Year - was the runner-up to Ronaldo for the Sir Matt Busby award, while resurgent midfielder Fred emerged in third place. Both candidates joined Cristiano in demonstrating impressive consistency across what was a difficult season for the team overall.

Despite their challenges, the legendary no.7 was a convincing victor in the end, adding yet another entry to an already incredibly long list of achievements. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)