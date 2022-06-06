Left Menu

Ranji Trophy QF: MP bowlers shine as Punjab fold for 219 on Day 1

Fast bowlers Anubhav Agarwal and Puneet Datey scalped three wickets apiece to help Madhya Pradesh bundle out Punjab for 219 on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal match, here on Monday. Brief Scores Punjab 219 all out in 71.3 overs Abhishek Sharma 47, Anmolpreet Singh 47 Puneet Datey 348, Anubhav Agarwal 336.Madhya Pradesh 5 for no loss in 1 over.

PTI | Alur | Updated: 06-06-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 19:16 IST
Ranji Trophy QF: MP bowlers shine as Punjab fold for 219 on Day 1
  • Country:
  • India

Fast bowlers Anubhav Agarwal and Puneet Datey scalped three wickets apiece to help Madhya Pradesh bundle out Punjab for 219 on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal match, here on Monday. Opting to bat, Punjab, who banked on their young core to deliver against Madhya Pradesh, found themselves in a spot of bother from the onset at the Alur Cricket Stadium. Punjab did not have the ideal start, losing Shubman Gill (9) cheaply to Datey. Punjab skipper Abhishek Sharma (47) and Anmolpreet Singh (47) put on 81 runs for the second wicket to steady the ship.

But Datey struck again removing the well-set Sharma in the 24th over, after which things started to go awry for the 1992 Ranji Trophy winners. Wickets kept tumbling like a pack of cards, as from 98 for 2, Punjab slumped to 166 for 6. With their back against the wall, Sanvir Singh and wicketkeeper-batter Anmol Malhotra played patient knocks of 41 and 27 respectively to save Punjab from humiliation.

But their resistance was short-lived as Madhya Pradesh bowlers continued to make inroads. Agarwal accounted for the wickets of Mandeep Singh and Sanvir. Datey and Agarwal returned with figures of 3/48 and 3/36 respectively. Off-spinner Saransh Jain (2/45) also chipped in with two wickets. In reply, Madhya Pradesh were five for no loss. Brief Scores: Punjab: 219 all out in 71.3 overs (Abhishek Sharma 47, Anmolpreet Singh 47; Puneet Datey 3/48, Anubhav Agarwal 3/36).

Madhya Pradesh: 5 for no loss in 1 over.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
2
KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

 Netherlands
3
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; Gilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in a late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows the progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022