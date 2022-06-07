Left Menu

Motorcycling-Third competitor dies in 2022 Isle of Man TT races

French sidecar passenger Olivier Lavorel, 35, died last Saturday and British Supersport rider Mark Purslow, 29, on Wednesday. There have been 263 fatalities to date in the TT races, Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT held on the island's public roads. The TT races are being held again after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the longest break for the event since World War Two.

Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2022 02:10 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 02:02 IST
Motorcycling-Third competitor dies in 2022 Isle of Man TT races
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The 2022 Isle of Man TT races claimed a third life on Monday when Northern Irish rider Davy Morgan was killed in a crash during the first Supersport race of the event. Organisers said the 52-year-old veteran, making his 80th TT start since his debut in 2002, suffered a fatal accident on the third and final lap on the mountain section of the course.

The races around the island off the north-west coast of England have been run since 1907 and are among the most dangerous in motorsport. French sidecar passenger Olivier Lavorel, 35, died last Saturday and British Supersport rider Mark Purslow, 29, on Wednesday.

There have been 263 fatalities to date in the TT races, Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT held on the island's public roads. The TT races are being held again after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the longest break for the event since World War Two.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA begins probe

Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA...

 India
2
‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning of 7 girls in TN

‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning ...

 India
3
Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injured

Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injur...

 India
4
DG in Presidency Phindile Baleni receives death threat mail

DG in Presidency Phindile Baleni receives death threat mail

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022