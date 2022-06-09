Left Menu

Soccer-Valencia appoint Gattuso as new manager

Valencia finished ninth in LaLiga in the 2021-22 season, failing to qualify for any European competition for a third straight season. The club were in turmoil last month following leaked audio recordings of their president Anil Murthy making offensive comments. The Spanish club initially defended his actions, but he was eventually sacked.

Valencia have appointed former Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso as their new boss on a two-year deal following the exit of Jose Bordalas, the LaLiga club announced on Thursday. Gattuso, a former AC Milan and Italy midfielder, managed Serie A club Napoli from 2019-21 and led them to a Coppa Italia title.

The 44-year-old was named Fiorentina manager last summer but he left before his official start date, with no reason given for his exit. Valencia finished ninth in LaLiga in the 2021-22 season, failing to qualify for any European competition for a third straight season.

