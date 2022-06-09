Pakistan pacer Mohammad Hasnain cleared to bowl internationally again

Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday announced that fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain's bowling action has been found to be legal after the amount of elbow extension in the reassessment was within the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted under the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations. As such, he can now resume bowling in international cricket and all domestic cricket worldwide.

Hasnain was suspended from bowling following tests conducted on his bowling action at the ICC's accredited testing centre in Lahore on January 21. The test report, which was reviewed and verified by the Cricket Australia's independent expert, had found his bowling action to be illegal. Hasnain underwent reassessment of his bowling action on May 21 at the ICC's accredited testing centre in Lahore and the report was again verified by the Cricket Australia's independent experts, as required under the ICC regulations.

Hasnain was reported for a suspect bowling action in January during Cricket Australia's domestic cricket competition. The PCB then discussed the report with their own bowling experts and was confident that the problem could be resolved. They appointed a bowling consultant who worked with Mohammad Hasnain so that he can rectify his bowling action and be ready for a reassessment.

"Mohammad Hasnain is an asset for Pakistan and one of the very few bowlers to consistently click 145kmp. As such, and keeping his future and Pakistan's interest at the forefront, the PCB, on the recommendation of the HBL PSL 2022 Technical Committee, has decided he will not be allowed to continue to participate in the HBL Pakistan Super League," PCB in a statement had said. "Instead, he will use this time to work with the PCB-appointed bowling consultant to modify his bowling action so that he can apply for a reassessment and become eligible to return to international cricket as quickly as practically possible," PCB added. (ANI)

