Soccer-Campos joins PSG as football advisor - club

Luis Campos is joining Paris St Germain as football advisor to oversee the club's recruitment, the Ligue 1 champions said on Friday. "Paris St Germain is pleased to announce that Luis Campos has joined the Club as Football Advisor with immediate effect," PSG said in a statement.

"Campos will focus on the performance, recruitment, and organizational side of the men's professional team." The 57-year-old Campos recruited the likes of Kylian Mbappe as a youth team player and Bernardo Silva during his 2013-16 stint at Monaco as sporting director before helping Lille win the Ligue 1 title in 2020.

