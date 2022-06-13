Australia announce playing XI for first ODI against Sri Lanka

Australia skipper Aaron Finch on Monday confirmed the playing XI for the opening ODI match against Sri Lanka. The teams will begin the five-match series on June 14. Australia has been dealt a blow ahead of the first match of their five-match ODI series against Sri Lanka as fast bowler Kane Richardson will miss the entire series through injury.

Richardson suffered the hamstring injury during the warm-up prior to Australia's T20I defeat to Sri Lanka on Saturday and scans have since revealed the period of the injury. The right-arm bowler will fly back to Australia and captain Aaron Finch said the pacer is expected to be sidelined for up to six weeks.

The loss of Richardson is an additional blow to Australia which is already missing star pacer Mitchell Starc (finger) and experienced all-rounder Mitch Marsh (calf) through injury. It indicates Test skipper Pat Cummins is added back into Australia's XI for the first match of the ODI series, with fellow pacers Josh Hazlewood and Jhye Richardson to make up the rest of the fast bowling attack.

With Adam Zampa remaining in Australia for the birth of his first child, left-arm spinner Ashton Agar gets the first chance to impress with fellow tweaker Mitchell Swepson left out of the side. Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson and Josh Hazlewood. (ANI)

