Sports News Roundup: Ferrari's season speeds from delight to 'disaster'; Dokic reveals she had suicidal thoughts before seeking help and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Italian defender Chiellini signs for Los Angeles FC

Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini has joined Los Angeles FC on a contract until 2023 after leaving Juventus, the Major League Soccer (MLS) club announced on Monday. Chiellini, 37, left Juve at the end of last season with a year remaining on his contract after a 17-year career at the club. The centre back is third on their all-time appearances list behind Alessandro Del Piero and Gianluigi Buffon.

Motor racing-Ferrari's season speeds from delight to 'disaster'

Ferrari's early season delight has become a discussion of disaster after the Italian team's nightmare in Baku on Sunday, but it is still too early to write off their title hopes. The Azerbaijan Grand Prix was Ferrari's first double failure to finish for reasons of reliability since the 2009 opener in Australia.

Athletics-Briton Lightfoot becomes first man in 15 years to win Man v Horse race

British runner Ricky Lightfoot harnessed his beast mode to win the Man v Horse marathon across 22 miles of Welsh countryside, becoming the first person to finish ahead of the animal in 15 years at the annual event. The aptly named Lightfoot, 37, crossed the line in two hours, 22 minutes and 23 seconds on Saturday to edge out Lane House Boy, ridden by Kim Alman, who was two minutes and one second behind.

Tennis-Medvedev returns to number one with imminent Wimbledon ban

Russian Daniil Medvedev returned for a second stint as the men's world number one on Monday, replacing Novak Djokovic at the top of the world rankings. German Alexander Zverev rose to a career-high second spot with Djokovic slipping to third following his defeat to Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals of the French Open, which the Serb won last year.

Tennis-Dokic reveals she had suicidal thoughts before seeking help

Former tennis world number four Jelena Dokic revealed on Monday that she contemplated suicide in April before she sought professional help to deal with depression and anxiety. Dokic, who became a tennis coach and commentator after her retirement in 2014, said the last six months had been tough with "constant feelings of sadness and pain".

Tennis-ATP to make call on 2022 China events within a month, says Gaudenzi

The prospects of the Shanghai Masters and three other men's tournaments taking place in China this year look bleak unless there is a rapid improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the country, ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi has told Reuters. China hosted the Winter Olympics under strict health protocols in February but almost every other international sporting event in the country this year has been cancelled or postponed.

Soccer-Missing Man Utd players have a 'lot to do' to make World Cup squad: Southgate

England manager Gareth Southgate said the Manchester United players who are currently out of the squad have a "lot to do" to get back into the frame for the World Cup. While left back Luke Shaw is out injured, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho have not been selected due to poor form, leaving Harry Maguire as the only United player in the squad for their Nations League game against Hungary on Tuesday.

Soccer-FIFA confident about semi-automated VAR for World Cup

FIFA are confident semi-automated technology to assist with quicker Video Assistant Referee decisions could be ready for the World Cup in Qatar later this year, world football's governing body president Gianni Infantino said on Monday. Trials on the AI technology will continue in the coming months but Infantino said there was significant progress.

Beijing halts offline sports events from June 13 due to COVID outbreak

Beijing will suspend all offline sports events starting from June 13 citing high transmission risks of a recent COVID-19 outbreak linked to a bar in the city, Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports said in a statement on Monday. As of June 12, some 166 cases have been linked so far to the outbreak at the Chaoyang Heaven Supermarket Bar, which emerged last week.

Motor racing-Hurting Hamilton says he would not miss Canada for the world

Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton assured fans on Monday that he would be racing in Canada this weekend despite suffering severe back pain in Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The 37-year-old Briton's Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff had fuelled concern after telling reporters there was a risk Hamilton might not be in a fit state to compete in Montreal.

(With inputs from agencies.)