Soccer-Batshuayi on target as Belgium beat Poland

Michy Batshuayi's diving header in the first half was enough for Belgium to secure a first ever victory in Poland with a 1-0 success in their Nations League A clash at the Stadion Narodowy on Tuesday. Batshuayi stooped to steer Youri Tielemans' excellent cross into the net on 16 minutes to ensure Belgium scored for a 48th consecutive match, an incredible record dating back to a 1-0 loss to France at the 2018 World Cup.

Coach Roberto Martinez's side stay in contention for top spot in Group Four as they trail leaders Netherlands by three points with two rounds remaining. They will travel to Amsterdam to face the Dutch in their final pool match in September. Belgium controlled a game of few chances and had the best of the opportunities with Poland unable to muster much as an attacking force, despite the return to the side from injury of striker Robert Lewandowski.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)