Left Menu

Big opportunity for me, got rewarded for my hardwork: Rahul Tripathi

His voice beaming with happiness, talented Maharashtra batter Rahul Tripathi termed his maiden India call-up, a result of his enormous hardwork put in over the years.The 31-year-old right-hand batter Tripathi has been one of the most consistent uncapped IPL player over six seasons with 2022 edition being his best as he totalled 413 runs at a strike-rate of 158.24 for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-06-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 21:46 IST
Big opportunity for me, got rewarded for my hardwork: Rahul Tripathi
  • Country:
  • India

His voice beaming with happiness, talented Maharashtra batter Rahul Tripathi termed his maiden India call-up, a result of his enormous hardwork put in over the years.

The 31-year-old right-hand batter Tripathi has been one of the most consistent uncapped IPL player over six seasons with 2022 edition being his best as he totalled 413 runs at a strike-rate of 158.24 for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Tripathi, a son of an Army man, has been consistently performing in the IPL and also for his domestic side Maharashtra.

''It is a very big opportunity, a dream come true (moment) and (I) appreciate (it),'' Tripathi told PTI. ''I am very happy that the selectors and everybody believed in me and whatever hard-work I have put in, I have got the rewards. And hopefully, if I get an opportunity to play, I will try and give my best,'' added Tripathi, who has the distinction of twice hitting six sixes in an over in local tournaments.

Tripathi, who has played for the prestigious Deccan Gymkhana club, one of the oldest in Pune, has 2,540 first class runs from 47 matches. He has also captained Maharashtra in domestic cricket.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

 Global
3
Norway scraps three Arctic oil exploration blocks in budget deal

Norway scraps three Arctic oil exploration blocks in budget deal

Norway
4
Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence motion

Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence mot...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022