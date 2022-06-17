Soccer-Egypt sack manager Galal after three games
The Egyptian national team have dismissed manager Ehab Galal after three games in charge, the BBC reported on Thursday. The 54-year-old was hired in April after Portuguese Carlos Queiroz left due to the team's failure to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.
Galal started with a 1-0 win over Guinea in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying before his team lost 2-0 to Ethiopia. His last game in charge was a 4-1 defeat away to South Korea in a friendly on Tuesday. The Football Association said it would now be looking for a foreign coach to lead the team.
