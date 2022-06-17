Left Menu

Soccer-Egypt sack manager Galal after three games

His last game in charge was a 4-1 defeat away to South Korea in a friendly on Tuesday. The Football Association said it would now be looking for a foreign coach to lead the team.

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2022 03:32 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 03:32 IST
Soccer-Egypt sack manager Galal after three games

The Egyptian national team have dismissed manager Ehab Galal after three games in charge, the BBC reported on Thursday. The 54-year-old was hired in April after Portuguese Carlos Queiroz left due to the team's failure to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

Galal started with a 1-0 win over Guinea in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying before his team lost 2-0 to Ethiopia. His last game in charge was a 4-1 defeat away to South Korea in a friendly on Tuesday. The Football Association said it would now be looking for a foreign coach to lead the team.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Central Asia: IOM

Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Centra...

 Global
4
Elon Musk expected to confirm desire to own Twitter in meeting Thursday - WSJ

Elon Musk expected to confirm desire to own Twitter in meeting Thursday - WS...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022