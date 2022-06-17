Left Menu

Cricket-England break record for highest ODI total with 498 against Netherlands

Malan (125) and Salt (122) laid the foundation for England's record score with a 222-run partnership before Buttler (162 not out) came in and accelerated the scoring in what was a brutal onslaught on the Dutch bowlers. In all, Buttler smashed seven boundaries and cleared the ropes 14 times while Livingstone, who reached his fifty in 17 balls, finished unbeaten on 66 off just 22 deliveries.

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 18:54 IST
Cricket-England break record for highest ODI total with 498 against Netherlands

England broke their own world record for the highest team total in one-day international (ODI) history after they scored 498-4 in 50 overs against a hapless Netherlands attack on Friday.

Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan and Phil Salt notched up centuries while Liam Livingstone scored England's fastest ODI fifty. The previous record was England's 481 against Australia in 2018. Malan (125) and Salt (122) laid the foundation for England's record score with a 222-run partnership before Buttler (162 not out) came in and accelerated the scoring in what was a brutal onslaught on the Dutch bowlers.

In all, Buttler smashed seven boundaries and cleared the ropes 14 times while Livingstone, who reached his fifty in 17 balls, finished unbeaten on 66 off just 22 deliveries. England now have the three highest scores in ODI history, having also scored 444 against Pakistan in 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery likely by March 2023

Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery li...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022