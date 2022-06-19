Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 1:46 PM EDT on Sunday, June 19

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday: BASEBALL Phillies' Bryce Harper (hand) out of lineup vs. Nationals Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper remained out of the starting lineup against the host Washington Nationals on Sunday afternoon due to a blister on his left hand. BASEBALL-MLB-PHI-HARPER, Field Level Media Orioles scratch Jordan Lyles vs. Rays; Austin Voth to start The Baltimore Orioles scratched Jordan Lyles and turned to fellow right-hander Austin Voth to start Sunday’s game against the visiting Tampa Bay Rays. BASEBALL-MLB-BAL-LYLES-VOTH, Field Level Media Giants activate RHP Alex Cobb from IL to start vs. Pirates San Francisco Giants right-hander Alex Cobb was reinstated from the 15-day injured list to start Sunday afternoon's game against the host Pittsburgh Pirates. BASEBALL-MLB-SFO-COBB, Field Level Media - -

Sunday game coverage: Philadelphia at Washington, 12:05 p.m. San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m. St. Louis at Boston, 1:35 p.m. Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 1:37 p.m. Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m. Texas at Detroit, 1:40 p.m. Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m. Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. Kansas City at Oakland, 4:07 p.m. Minnesota at Arizona, 4:10 p.m. Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Houston, 7:08 p.m. - - - -

NBA Report: Jeff Green exercises option to stay with Nuggets Journeyman forward Jeff Green exercised his $4.5 million player option to return to the Denver Nuggets in 2022-23, ESPN reported on Sunday. BASKETBALL-NBA-DEN-GREEN, Field Level Media - -

WNBA Sunday game coverage: Seattle at New York, Noon Connecticut at Washington, 2 p.m. Chicago at Indiana, 3 p.m. Los Angeles at Dallas, 4 p.m. Minnesota at Las Vegas, 6 p.m. - - - -

MLS Carlos Vela on possible exit from LAFC: 'This is business' Los Angeles FC striker Carlos Vela is bracing for the future with his current contract set to expire at the end of the month. SOCCER-MLS-LAF-VELA, Field Level Media - -

Sunday game coverage: Inter Miami at Atlanta United, 3 p.m. Colorado at New York City FC, 5 p.m. Minnesota United at New England, 5 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at Nashville SC, 6 p.m. - - - -

GOLF PGA -- U.S. Open Meijer LPGA Classic COLLEGE WORLD SERIES Sunday game coverage: Texas A&M vs. Texas, 2 p.m. Oklahoma vs. Notre Dame, 7 p.m. - - - -

USFL Sunday game coverage: Michigan vs. Pittsburgh, Noon New Orleans vs. Houston, 8:30 p.m. - - - -

TENNIS ATP -- Halle, Germany; London; Mallorca, Spain WTA -- Berlin; Birmingham, England; Bad Homburg, Germany; Eastbourne, England - - - -

ESPORTS CS:GO -- BLAST Premier: Spring Finals (Lisbon, Portugal) Overwatch League -- Midseason Madness qualifiers LoL - League Championship Series Summer Split (North America) - - - -

