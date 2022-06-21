Vijender set for August return at first pro boxing event in Raipur

Trailblazer Indian boxer Vijender Singh will be back in action during his sixth professional bout in the country when he takes to the ring in the 'Rumble in the Jungle' event here in August.

The 36-year-old, who is the first Indian to bag an Olympic medal in boxing with a bronze in 2008, has a record of 12-1 with eight knockouts after turning professional in 2015.

His unbeaten streak of 12 was unfortunately broken during his last bout in Goa.

Organized in association with the state government of Chhattisgarh, this will be the first professional boxing event in Raipur.

''It's a great opportunity to introduce the sport to the people of the state and hopefully, this can inspire a new generation of boxers,'' Vijender Singh said in a statement.

''I am currently training in Manchester and look forward to starting my unbeaten streak again this August,'' he added.

Excited to witness the first professional boxing in the state, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said: ''Promoting sports for the current and next generation is extremely important for the state of Chhattisgarh.

''Having someone of the stature of Vijender Singh who has made the country proud at the Olympics will inspire young athletes throughout the state,'' Baghel said.

The event, which will also have other undercard bouts besides the pro event of Vijender, will be held at Balbir Singh Juneja Indoor Stadium.

