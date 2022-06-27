HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day one
READ MORE: Home favourite Raducanu relishing Centre Court debut at Wimbledon. Serena says she needed time to heal after rough 2021. Wimbledon favourite Swiatek says still figuring out grass. Djokovic eyes redemption at Wimbledon amid tempestuous season. A very different Wimbledon experience ahead for home hope Raducanu.
Highlights on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Monday (all times GMT): 1008 PLAY UNDERWAY
Play began under cloudy skies at Wimbledon, with the temperature hovering around 19 degrees Celsius (66.2 degrees Fahrenheit).
Home favourite Raducanu relishing Centre Court debut at Wimbledon. Williams to face France's Tan in the Wimbledon opener, and Djokovic plays Kwon.
U.S. ban fuels Djokovic's Wimbledon motivation Fit-again Murray full of belief ahead of Wimbledon.
Raducanu plays down injury concerns and says full steam ahead for Wimbledon. Serena says she needed time to heal after a rough 2021.
Wimbledon's favourite Swiatek says still figuring out grass. Djokovic eyes redemption at Wimbledon amid the tempestuous season.
A very different Wimbledon experience ahead for home hopes Raducanu.
