Left Menu

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day one

READ MORE: Home favourite Raducanu relishing Centre Court debut at Wimbledon. Serena says she needed time to heal after rough 2021. Wimbledon favourite Swiatek says still figuring out grass. Djokovic eyes redemption at Wimbledon amid tempestuous season. A very different Wimbledon experience ahead for home hope Raducanu.

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-06-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 16:02 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day one
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Highlights on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Monday (all times GMT): 1008 PLAY UNDERWAY

Play began under cloudy skies at Wimbledon, with the temperature hovering around 19 degrees Celsius (66.2 degrees Fahrenheit). READ MORE:

Home favourite Raducanu relishing Centre Court debut at Wimbledon. Williams to face France's Tan in the Wimbledon opener, and Djokovic plays Kwon.

U.S. ban fuels Djokovic's Wimbledon motivation Fit-again Murray full of belief ahead of Wimbledon.

Raducanu plays down injury concerns and says full steam ahead for Wimbledon. Serena says she needed time to heal after a rough 2021.

Wimbledon's favourite Swiatek says still figuring out grass. Djokovic eyes redemption at Wimbledon amid the tempestuous season.

A very different Wimbledon experience ahead for home hopes Raducanu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets published in Journal of Japanese botany

Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets publish...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA ban; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA b...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights - Norway PM; UK's Boris Johnson: cost of Russian victory in Ukraine is too high and more

World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights ...

 Global
4
Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022