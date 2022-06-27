HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day one

Highlights on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Monday (all times GMT): 1510 HOLDER DJOKOVIC GETS PAST KWON

Defending champion Novak Djokovic beat South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-4 on Centre Court for his 80th match win at Wimbledon, which made the Serb the first player to record 80 singles victories at all four Grand Slams. Briton Cameron Norrie, the ninth seed, beat Pablo Andujar 6-0 7-6(3) 6-3.

READ MORE: Britain's Burrage plays Wimbledon Good Samaritan before early exit

Jabeur crushes Bjorklund to reach Wimbledon second round Home favourite Raducanu relishing Centre Court debut at Wimbledon.

Williams to face France's Tan in Wimbledon opener, Djokovic plays Kwon. U.S. ban fuels Djokovic's Wimbledon motivation

Fit-again Murray full of belief ahead of Wimbledon. Raducanu plays down injury concerns, says full steam ahead for Wimbledon.

Serena says she needed time to heal after rough 2021. Tsitsipas says he proved doubters wrong with first grasscourt crown

Wimbledon favourite Swiatek says still figuring out grass. Wimbledon doesn't care what looks cool, says Kyrgios on strict dress code

Djokovic eyes redemption at Wimbledon amid tempestuous season. Nadal missing old sparring partner Federer on Wimbledon return

A very different Wimbledon experience ahead for home hope Raducanu Wimbledon to give free tickets to Ukrainian refugees

Wimbledon order of play on Monday 1355 RAIN HALTS PLAY ON OUTSIDE COURTS AGAIN

Play was suspended on the outside courts due to rain as action continued under the closed roofs on Centre Court and Court One. 1303 JABEUR SAILS INTO SECOND ROUND

Third seed Ons Jabeur powered past Mirjam Bjorklund 6-1 6-3. The Tunisian, a quarter-finalist last year, showed no signs of being hampered by the knee injury that forced her out of the Eastbourne tune-up event. 1212 PLAY RESUMES AFTER RAIN DELAY

Play got underway again following a suspension due to rain. 1008 PLAY UNDERWAY

Play began under cloudy skies at Wimbledon, with the temperature hovering around 19 degrees Celsius (66.2 degrees Fahrenheit).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)