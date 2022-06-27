Left Menu

All India Snooker: Rayaan, Sourav start campaign on winning note

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-06-2022 21:04 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 21:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rayaan Razmi and Sourav Kothari won their respective group matches by identical 4-0 margins on the opening day of the NSCI All India Snooker Open ‘Baulkline’ 2022 being played here.

In their Group D match, Maharashtra's Rayaan, who is a double junior national champion, after taking the first frame, hit breaks of 33, 45 and 37 in the next three frames to complete a 4-0 (70-30, 85-12, 79-41, and 81-8) victory against state-mate Vishal Gehani.

In a Group E match, the 37-year-old Sourav gave a superb demonstration of excellent shot selection, accurate potting, and shrewd tactical play against 19-year-old Digvijay Kadian of Haryana to seal a 4-0 (65-58, 75-31, 61-58, and 125-0) win.

